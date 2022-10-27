Giants trade Kadarius Toney to AFC contender

The New York Giants felt Kadarius Toney was worthy of a first-round pick just last year, but they are officially moving on from the young wide receiver.

Toney has been traded to the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Giants will receive a conditional third-round pick and a sixth-round pick in return.

Toney was a star at Florida before the Giants used the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on him. He dealt with injuries and frustration over his role during his rookie season. He was also ejected from a game for throwing a punch.

Following his tumultuous rookie season, Toney skipped much of the Giants’ offseason workout program. It was later revealed that he underwent a procedure on his knee.

There were trade rumors surrounding Toney dating back to early in the offseason, but the Giants shot them down. Toney has just two catches this season and clearly was not part of head coach Brian Daboll’s plans.

The Chiefs have been searching for consistency at the wide receiver position after they traded Tyreek Hill in a blockbuster deal. They are hoping playing with Patrick Mahomes in Andy Reid’s offense will help unleash Toney’s potential.