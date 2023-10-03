 Skip to main content
Jerry Jeudy responds to ex-Broncos RB after first win

October 2, 2023
by Larry Brown
Jerry Jeudy warming up

Aug 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Jeudy hopped on social media to respond to his critics after the Denver Broncos on Sunday secured their first win of the season.

Former Broncos Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay was watching the Broncos play the Chicago Bears in Week 4 Sunday and questioned what the team’s receivers were doing.

“Where are the receivers!! All that money out there to be no-shows?” Lindsay wrote on X.

The Broncos were down 21-7 at halftime to the lowly Bears. They fell behind 28-7 in the third quarter before rallying with 24 unanswered points to win the game.

Jeudy finished with 3 catches for 52 yards, while fellow receiver Courtland Sutton had a touchdown catch to aid the comeback.

After Denver pulled off the 31-28 comeback win, Jeudy headed on to X to respond to Lindsay.

“Glad you got to watch the game from the crib fam,” Jeudy said, making note of how Lindsay was watching the game from home.

Broncos receiving legend Rod Smith had chimed in too and agreed with Lindsay about Denver’s receivers not showing up.

Russell Wilson went 21/28 for 223 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win. Jeudy, a first-round pick in 2020, has 11 catches for 158 yards this season. He has been the subject of trade rumors after not quite living up to his status as a first-round pick.

