Jerry Jeudy responds to ex-Broncos RB after first win

Jerry Jeudy hopped on social media to respond to his critics after the Denver Broncos on Sunday secured their first win of the season.

Former Broncos Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay was watching the Broncos play the Chicago Bears in Week 4 Sunday and questioned what the team’s receivers were doing.

“Where are the receivers!! All that money out there to be no-shows?” Lindsay wrote on X.

Where are the receivers!! All that money out there to be no-shows? — Phillip Lindsay (@I_CU_boy) October 1, 2023

The Broncos were down 21-7 at halftime to the lowly Bears. They fell behind 28-7 in the third quarter before rallying with 24 unanswered points to win the game.

Jeudy finished with 3 catches for 52 yards, while fellow receiver Courtland Sutton had a touchdown catch to aid the comeback.

After Denver pulled off the 31-28 comeback win, Jeudy headed on to X to respond to Lindsay.

“Glad you got to watch the game from the crib fam,” Jeudy said, making note of how Lindsay was watching the game from home.

As a reciever you should know how this football shxt go but it was good win doe#controlwhatcancontrol https://t.co/er5fDhk1bO — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) October 1, 2023

Broncos receiving legend Rod Smith had chimed in too and agreed with Lindsay about Denver’s receivers not showing up.

Agree. — Rod Smith (@TheREALrodSmith) October 1, 2023

Russell Wilson went 21/28 for 223 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win. Jeudy, a first-round pick in 2020, has 11 catches for 158 yards this season. He has been the subject of trade rumors after not quite living up to his status as a first-round pick.