Jerry Jeudy dodges questions about Steve Smith drama

Jerry Jeudy has an ongoing beef with former star wide receiver turned NFL analyst Steve Smith Sr. The Denver Broncos wideout had no plans of addressing the issue on Thursday.

Jeudy was lambasted by Smith live on the NFL Network before the Broncos took on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Smith, on his “Cut To It” podcast, had previously called Jeudy a “JAG” or “just a guy,” implying that the Broncos wideout was a mediocre receiver. Smith said that he approached Jeudy before the Broncos-Chiefs game, only to be rebuffed with a rude response.

Jeudy was repeatedly asked about the drama with Smith in the Broncos’ locker room after the game. Jeudy gave a completely unrelated answer to an initial question about Smith. The 24-year-old feigned ignorance following an inquiry on Jeudy and Smith’s pregame interaction.

“I don’t remember that,” said Jeudy. “Like I said, it was a close game. Just got to finish at the end of the day.”

"I don't remember that." Jerry Jeudy on what happened with Steve Smith Sr. of NFL Network before the game vs Chiefs #9sports #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/lykOflx6Ru — 9NEWS Denver (@9NEWS) October 13, 2023

The Broncos lost 19-8 against the Chiefs on Thursday, their fifth defeat in six games this season. Jeudy had 3 catches for 14 yards in the contest.