Jerry Jeudy taunts Broncos fans after huge TD

Jerry Jeudy on Monday did little to repair his already tarnished reputation among Denver Broncos fans.

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver returned to his old stomping grounds Monday to take on the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo. In his return, Jeudy had quite the first half with five catches for 97 yards. But he nearly matched his first-half yard total on one play early in the third quarter.

The Broncos had just scored a 93-yard touchdown to take a 28-17 lead over the Browns. On Cleveland’s very next play, Browns quarterback Jameis Winston found a wide-open Jeudy on a go route for a 70-yard TD.

Jeudy milked the moment to the fullest extent. He stopped right before the end zone and fell into it backward for the score. He then goaded Broncos fans to boo him louder.

Last week, Jeudy called out the Broncos and predicted he would have a revenge game against the team that drafted him 15th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jeudy entered the game coming off arguably the best four-game stretch of his career. Over his previous four contests, the Alabama alum tallied 24 catches for 379 yards and a touchdown. His breakout performance on Monday extended his hot streak to five straight games.