Jerry Jones addresses heated exchange with Robert Kraft

A report earlier this week claimed Jerry Jones issued a vulgar warning to Robert Kraft, and the Dallas Cowboys owner has all but confirmed it.

The NFL owners on Tuesday held their fall meetings in New York. The owners discussed a possible new contract for commissioner Roger Goodell as one of their agenda items. According to ESPN, Jones was the lone dissenter, while the New England Patriots owner was among those supporting a new deal for the commissioner. Things apparently got heated between the two owners, at which point Jones told Kraft, “Don’t f— with me.”

During a Friday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones was asked if the report is accurate. He did not deny it.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked on @1053thefan about the report of him telling Patriots owner Robert Kraft, "Don't f–k with me" at recent owners meeting: "In this particular case, it's probably accurate that I did express myself in probably a way that's not in good taste." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 21, 2022

Jones’ gripe reportedly stems from the structure of Goodell’s contract. ESPN was told the 80-year-old wants Goodell’s contract to be bonus-based, with clear definitions about the financial marks Goodell must meet in order to receive his bonuses. Jones seemed to confirm that on Friday as well. Though, he did emphasize that he feels Goodell has done an “outstanding” job as commissioner.

Jerry Jones: "Let me be real clear, I'm a real supporter of Roger Goodell as our commissioner. I think he's done outstanding…(I had) an issue with the structure regarding how we were going to address the commissioner or his successor. (It was) not (about) my support for Roger." https://t.co/JKbQ1OpMnG — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 21, 2022

Kraft and Jones are two of the most powerful figures in the NFL, which is one reason the tense moment was so noteworthy. Despite the exchange, there is said to be no lingering animosity between the two owners. The same cannot be said for two other owners.