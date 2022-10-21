 Skip to main content
Jerry Jones addresses heated exchange with Robert Kraft

October 21, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Jerry Jones at a press conference

Jul 26, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at training camp press conference at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A report earlier this week claimed Jerry Jones issued a vulgar warning to Robert Kraft, and the Dallas Cowboys owner has all but confirmed it.

The NFL owners on Tuesday held their fall meetings in New York. The owners discussed a possible new contract for commissioner Roger Goodell as one of their agenda items. According to ESPN, Jones was the lone dissenter, while the New England Patriots owner was among those supporting a new deal for the commissioner. Things apparently got heated between the two owners, at which point Jones told Kraft, “Don’t f— with me.”

During a Friday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones was asked if the report is accurate. He did not deny it.

Jones’ gripe reportedly stems from the structure of Goodell’s contract. ESPN was told the 80-year-old wants Goodell’s contract to be bonus-based, with clear definitions about the financial marks Goodell must meet in order to receive his bonuses. Jones seemed to confirm that on Friday as well. Though, he did emphasize that he feels Goodell has done an “outstanding” job as commissioner.

Kraft and Jones are two of the most powerful figures in the NFL, which is one reason the tense moment was so noteworthy. Despite the exchange, there is said to be no lingering animosity between the two owners. The same cannot be said for two other owners.

