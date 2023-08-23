Jerry Jones responds to Cowboys potentially trading for Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor has received the green light from the Indianapolis Colts to seek a trade. Could the Dallas Cowboys be a potential destination?

The Cowboys have been pegged by some as a potential landing spot for Taylor if a move does materialize. Starter Tony Pollard will be playing on the franchise tag next season; his future in Dallas beyond 2023 remains uncertain. Taylor would also be a major upgrade over the rest of the RB room. A tandem of Pollard and Taylor would give the Cowboys arguably the most potent ground game in the NFL.

On Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the interest level the Cowboys have in potentially acquiring Taylor. Jones stated that while he takes every move into consideration, an additional running back isn’t a major need for the Cowboys.

“I look at every opportunity,” Jones said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “But the way our young backs are playing, I am very comfortable where we are with our backs right now. I feel good about our running back position if we didn’t add anybody.”

Behind Pollard, the Cowboys do have some young options who have turned heads during training camp and preseason. With the Colts reportedly eyeing a massive return in any trade for Taylor, Jones might not be willing to upgrade at a position that has seen its value take a hit over recent seasons.