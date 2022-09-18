 Skip to main content
Dak Prescott injury recovery timeline revealed

September 18, 2022
by Larry Brown
How long might Dak Prescott be out? There have been varying reports about the Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s injury timeline. Now we have some more clarity from Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones.

Jones surprised some people when he said on 105.3 The Fan Sunday that Prescott could return by maybe the “third or fourth game.”

“He’s got a chance maybe the third or fourth game. We’ll see what happens.”

What Jones meant is that Prescott could return by the third or fourth game after he suffered the injury. Since Prescott got hurt in Week 1, Jones believes the quarterback could return in Week 4 against Washington on the early side, or in Week 5 at the Rams.

In all, the Cowboys expect Prescott ot miss under a month of time before returning, which would be impressive. Initial injury timelines suggested the QB might miss 6-8 weeks. Instead, the Cowboys are only expecting Dak out 3-4 weeks, which is why they didn’t place him on injured reserve, which would have cost him four games by rule.

Cooper Rush started in Week 2 against Cincinnati and is poised to continue starting in Dak’s place.

