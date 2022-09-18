Dak Prescott injury recovery timeline revealed

How long might Dak Prescott be out? There have been varying reports about the Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s injury timeline. Now we have some more clarity from Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones.

Jones surprised some people when he said on 105.3 The Fan Sunday that Prescott could return by maybe the “third or fourth game.”

“He’s got a chance maybe the third or fourth game. We’ll see what happens.”

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones to @KristiCowboy on @1053thefan re: how long QB Dak Prescott (right thumb) will be sidelined: "He's got a chance maybe the third or fourth game. We'll see what happens." — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 18, 2022

What Jones meant is that Prescott could return by the third or fourth game after he suffered the injury. Since Prescott got hurt in Week 1, Jones believes the quarterback could return in Week 4 against Washington on the early side, or in Week 5 at the Rams.

#Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones clarified timeline for possible Dak Prescott return. In saying third or fourth game, he was using date of injury as point of reference, meaning he believes Prescott could return as soon as Week 5 vs Washington or following week at Rams. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) September 18, 2022

In all, the Cowboys expect Prescott ot miss under a month of time before returning, which would be impressive. Initial injury timelines suggested the QB might miss 6-8 weeks. Instead, the Cowboys are only expecting Dak out 3-4 weeks, which is why they didn’t place him on injured reserve, which would have cost him four games by rule.

Cooper Rush started in Week 2 against Cincinnati and is poised to continue starting in Dak’s place.