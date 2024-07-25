Jerry Jones has fiery response to question about Dak Prescott’s future

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not accepting any narratives that the 2024 season may be Dak Prescott’s last with the organization.

Jones was asked Thursday whether he had considered that Prescott could be embarking on his final season with the Cowboys, but Jones was not on board with that. He made clear that he did not spend time thinking about that, as he simply does not buy it as true.

“I don’t think so,” Jones said, via Jon Machota and Larry Holder of The Athletic. “Just to be very specific. I do not think this will be his last year with the Cowboys, at all. Am I being psychotic relative to my mirror? No, no.

“It’s pretty clear, I think. I want to say if it hasn’t been clear — of how much we appreciate what Dak Prescott has meant to this team in a positive way. The players do play better when he’s out there. He does make his teammates play at a higher level there’s no question about it. So I’m right there in line with his best fan.”

What Jones says is one thing, but Cowboys fans are still waiting for Jones to act. Prescott is entering the final year of his contract and is on a cap hit of over $55 million for 2024. The team has repeatedly asserted that they want to get a long-term contract done, and talks have been held, but progress appears to be very slow.

Jones also maintained that the Cowboys were “all-in” before a very quiet offseason. It is understandable that people are not going to take his claims about Prescott seriously until the team acts to get him locked down.