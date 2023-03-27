Jerry Jones has surprising admission about Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with running back Ezekiel Elliott earlier this month, and it sounds like they did not make much of an effort to keep him.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones admitted Monday that the team never actually approached Elliott about reworking his contract in order to keep him. Jones said the Cowboys would be interested in bringing Elliott back if the market develops that way, however.

Jerry Jones said the Cowboys never offered Ezekiel Elliott a contract adjustment to return before releasing him for cap reasons. But he has not closed the door on him returning if he doesn't sign with another team — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) March 27, 2023

In other words, the Cowboys did not even ask if Elliott would be interested in re-negotiating his deal into something that could keep him on the team. Perhaps they figured it was pointless, or had been given indications from Elliott that there was no reason to bother. Either way, it suggests that the Cowboys were not too pained to move on from their former first-round pick.

Elliott seems to be struggling to find a landing spot after his release. A return to Dallas is unlikely, but it is at least on the table as long as he remains unsigned.