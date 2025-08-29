Jerry Jones makes laughable claim after trading away Micah Parsons

Jerry Jones appears to be all-in on the copium right now.

The Dallas Cowboys officially ended the Micah Parsons era on Thursday, trading away the star defensive end to the Green Bay Packers in a blockbuster move (with Parsons also landing a monster new extension from Green Bay as part of the transaction). Parsons had grown frustrated with the Cowboys over his stalled negotiations on a new deal and decided earlier this month to issue a trade request, which Dallas finally granted this week.

Jones, the longtime Cowboys owner, addressed reporters on Thursday in the wake of the Parsons trade. During his remarks, Jones made a laughable claim, saying that the Parsons saga had all played out “by design.”

“No question, I could have signed him in April,” said Jones of Parsons, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. “This was by design. I did make Micah an offer and it wasn’t acceptable and I honored the fact that it wasn’t done how he wanted — through an agent.”

Fans weren’t at all buying Jones’ claim that the Parsons mess was all a part of some grand and intentional plan and promptly roasted Jones over social media for saying that.

By design? To trade him 1 week before the start of the season? pic.twitter.com/nqpRESKV9n — how bout those CHIEFS (@hbtCHIEFS) August 28, 2025

“this was by design” like he’s some insane mastermind — polo (@vintage_polo22) August 28, 2025

Jerry Jones is the worst designer in NFL history. — Rippe (@MichaelRippe) August 28, 2025

When Jerry says “by design” he means Microsoft Paint. — Johnny (@snowbdr9) August 29, 2025

There were plenty of desirable outcomes for the Cowboys with the four-time Pro Bowler Parsons. However, angering Parsons to the point of an ugly public divorce and having to trade him away so close to the start of the season with reduced leverage (thanks to the entire league knowing about Parsons being unhappy) cannot have been near the top of the list.

Of course, there were some other complicating factors that helped hasten the demise of Parsons’ relationship with the Cowboys (including the presence of certain intermediaries). But Jones himself did a whole lot to mess up the situation as well, so he probably needs to just wear it at this point instead of trying to convince everyone that he handled the whole thing like some sort of grand chessmaster.