Micah Parsons has finally been traded

The Dallas Cowboys have moved on from Micah Parsons following an offseason of drama.

Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, according to multiple reports. The Packers have also agreed to a 4-year, $188 million extension with the star pass-rusher that includes $136 million guaranteed. The $47 million average annual salary makes Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Dallas will receive two first-round picks as part of the trade package for their former No. 12 overall pick. The Cowboys also get three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

The average annual value for Parsons dwarfs the $41 million salary T.J. Watt got from the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this offseason and the $40 million Myles Garrett agreed to with the Cleveland Browns.

Parsons issued a lengthy statement shortly after news of the trade surfaced. He thanked the Cowboys and described the situation as “a sad day, but not a bitter one.”

Parsons had been set to make just over $24 million in the final year of his rookie contract this season. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has claimed publicly that he and Parsons agreed to a handshake agreement for a new contract earlier this offseason but that Parsons’ agent torpedoed the deal.

A report on Thursday claimed the Cowboys were willing to listen to offers for Parsons, and the deal with the Packers was announced shortly after that. The Packers had been viewed as the favorite to land Parsons in the event that Dallas decided to trade the four-time Pro Bowl defensive end.

Parsons has been one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL since the Cowboys drafted him in 2021. He has 52.5 sacks through his first 63 NFL games, including 12 in 13 games in 2024. He will now join a Packers team that has been ascending with quarterback Jordan Love and made the playoffs the last two seasons.