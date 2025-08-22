Micah Parsons’ agent told Cowboys to stick contract up their a

The agent for Micah Parsons has some big problems with the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones.

Jones joined Michael Irvin’s show for an interview that was published on YouTube on Thursday. The longtime Cowboys owner openly talked about the Parsons contract situation during the interview. Jones accused Parsons’ agent David Mulugheta of blowing up a deal Jones had agreed upon with Parsons.

Jones said that Mulugheta told the Cowboys to stick the verbal agreement up their a–.

“When we wanted to send the details to the agent, the agent told us to stick it up our a–,” Jones said on Irvin’s show.

Jones then detailed how he and Parsons had negotiated the deal without Mulugheta.

“Micah and I talked, and then we were going to send it over to the agent. We had our agreements on terms, amount, guarantees, everything. We were going to send it over to the agent, and the agent said don’t bother, because we’ve got all that to negotiate. I’d already negotiated. I’d already moved off my mark in several areas. The issue, very frankly, if we’ve had the negotiation, in my mind, and the agent’s trying to get his nose in it and improve off the market we had already set,” Jones said.

Mulugheta was so incensed by Jones trying to cut him out of the picture that he had his client issue a trade demand. Jones going public with these details probably won’t help repair the relationship between Parsons/Mulugheta and the team.

Parsons is set to make just over $24 million this season under the fifth-year team option of his rookie contract. Jones said that the deal he had negotiated with Parsons would have been for a record amount in guaranteed money for a defensive player. It seems that the principle of the matter is what has bothered Mulugheta more than the contract terms.