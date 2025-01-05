 Skip to main content
Jerry Jones responds to surprising Mike McCarthy rumor

January 5, 2025
by Grey Papke
Jerry Jones at a press conference

Jul 26, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at training camp press conference at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had an intriguing response to a question about Mike McCarthy’s future amid claims that the head coach could choose to leave Dallas for other opportunities.

Jones said Sunday that he still has not made a decision on McCarthy’s future with the coach’s contract set to expire on Jan. 14. Interestingly, Jones said he is fine with it if other teams want to interview McCarthy for their openings, and that he wants to work with people who want to be with the Cowboys.

Jones’ comments come following a report that McCarthy will have other options, and might explore them even if Dallas wants him back. That certainly does not sound like something that will sit well with Jones, though it should be noted that the Cowboys do retain exclusive negotiating rights with McCarthy for nine more days.

For what it’s worth, McCarthy said after the Cowboys’ loss to Washington that he “absolutely” wants to return for 2025.

The Cowboys wound up going 7-10 on the season, though they were 3-7 at one point. The solid finish will help McCarthy, though it sounds like there are a lot of factors involved in the decision on his future.

