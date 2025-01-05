Jerry Jones responds to surprising Mike McCarthy rumor

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had an intriguing response to a question about Mike McCarthy’s future amid claims that the head coach could choose to leave Dallas for other opportunities.

Jones said Sunday that he still has not made a decision on McCarthy’s future with the coach’s contract set to expire on Jan. 14. Interestingly, Jones said he is fine with it if other teams want to interview McCarthy for their openings, and that he wants to work with people who want to be with the Cowboys.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has not made a decision on the future of the team’s head coaching position. When asked about the possibility of other team’s wanting to interview Mike McCarthy, Jones said he’s fine with that. He said he wants to work with people who want to be here.… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 5, 2025

Jones’ comments come following a report that McCarthy will have other options, and might explore them even if Dallas wants him back. That certainly does not sound like something that will sit well with Jones, though it should be noted that the Cowboys do retain exclusive negotiating rights with McCarthy for nine more days.

For what it’s worth, McCarthy said after the Cowboys’ loss to Washington that he “absolutely” wants to return for 2025.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said he "absolutely" wants to be back. He and Jerry Jones will get together in the "near future." "I have a lot of confidence in myself as a head coach. … I'm definitely in position with Jerry to move the program forward. There's no question about… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 5, 2025

The Cowboys wound up going 7-10 on the season, though they were 3-7 at one point. The solid finish will help McCarthy, though it sounds like there are a lot of factors involved in the decision on his future.