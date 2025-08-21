Jerry Jones offers new comments on dispute with Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys have yet to find common ground in their ongoing contract dispute with Micah Parsons, and Jerry Jones offered some new comments about the situation on Thursday.

Jones was asked about Parsons during an interview with the “FOX & Friends” show on FOX News. The 82-year-old spoke about how much he respects Parsons as a player but suggested Dallas is trying to extend Parsons while also having enough money to pay other players.

“Micah’s a great player — not a good player, but a great player,” Jones said. “He knows more than anyone that it’s a team thing. I know everybody’s tired of hearing this, but you’ve got to put this puzzle together, so that you can have some other people playing with Micah. That’s the art of the deal and that’s that we’re trying to get done. We’re trying to make this thing work, but we have all the appreciation in the world of what he can mean to the years ahead. We’re glad to have him.”

“It’s a team thing… that’s the art of the deal”: @dallascowboys owner Jerry Jones previews the 2025 NFL season. pic.twitter.com/AspxtEnGZO — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) August 21, 2025

Parsons is set to earn just over $24 million in the final year of his rookie contract this year. He has been seeking a long-term extension, and the relationship between him and the Cowboys is said to be in a bad spot. Jones has contributed to that by calling Parsons out publicly and claiming the star pass rusher reneged on a handshake contract agreement.

Jones has also taken some swipes at Parsons, so the remarks on Thursday were flattering in comparison.

Parsons is almost certainly seeking a contract worth more than the $41 million per year that T.J. Watt recently got from the Pittsburgh Steelers. The issue between Parsons and the Cowboys likely has to do with the length of the contract and guaranteed money.

While there is still time to get a deal done, one prominent NFL reporter believes a divorce between Parsons and the Cowboys is inevitable.