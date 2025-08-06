Everyone said the same thing about Jerry Jones’ latest Micah Parsons comment

Jerry Jones’ latest comment about Micah Parsons’ contract situation had many fans suggesting the Dallas Cowboys owner is out of touch.

Parsons has suggested that Jones has tried to go around his agent and negotiate with him directly. Earlier in the offseason, Parsons discussed potential contract terms with Jones in what he thought was an informal discussion, but Jones apparently saw it as an actual negotiation.

On Wednesday, NFL Network’s Jane Slater asked Jones how he could believe he had a deal with Parsons without getting any of it in writing.

“I bought the Cowboys with a handshake. It took about 30 seconds. I gave the number, shook hands, the details we worked out later,” Jones said. “There is no question that, in the case of a player contract, you have to have it in writing. All parties do. We have a contract in writing, yet we’re still talking about renegotiating it, so so much for that.”

Many on social media were quick to point out that Jones purchased the Cowboys 36 years ago, and things were very different back then.

A lot has changed since then Jerry… — Mr. Boutté (@TheRealMrBoutte) August 6, 2025

To be fair, there’s like a 75% chance he thinks players still take trains to away games. — Jacoby (@JacobyFC) August 6, 2025

This isn’t 1830. Jerry Jones way of doing business is so outdated. He brings up the Emmitt Smith situation daily and that took place over 30 years ago. — Ernie The Cowboys Fan (@E_TheCowboysFan) August 6, 2025

For many, the point is simple. Jones may have been able to do handshake deals and operate based on verbal agreements three decades ago, but the modern NFL simply does not work that way. As Jones remains the only team owner to also maintain control of GM duties, it just adds to the perception that his way of doing things is extremely dated.

Jones’ recent claim that he did the same thing with Dez Bryant was sharply criticized by Bryant’s former agents. To many, that is even further evidence that Jones’ way of doing business just does not align with the modern NFL.