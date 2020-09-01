Jerry Jones plays coy with rumors linking Earl Thomas to Cowboys

It’s hard to figure out exactly how much interest the Dallas Cowboys have in Earl Thomas, and that is clearly the way owner Jerry Jones wants it.

The Cowboys were mentioned as the favorite to sign Thomas as soon as he was released by the Baltimore Ravens. However, reports quickly indicated they are not planning to pursue the Pro Bowl safety. Jones seemed bothered by the fact that his team was no longer considered in the running, and he played coy once again when asked about the rumors on Tuesday.

Jerry Jones said on @1053thefan that the Cowboys haven’t had any discussions with Earl Thomas. “Certainly he’s an outstanding football player. It would be a misleading thing to say we haven’t discussed him. It would be misleading to say that we have.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 1, 2020

New Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has said how important the locker room dynamic is to him. While Thomas could undoubtedly make a difference on the field, it’s impossible to ignore the circumstances surrounding his exit from Baltimore.

You can never rule out Jones signing a star player, but the Cowboys probably would have signed Thomas by now. If McCarthy doesn’t want him, Jones would be wise to not step on his coach’s toes — at least not yet.