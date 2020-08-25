Report: Cowboys not expected to pursue Earl Thomas

The Dallas Cowboys were immediately considered the favorite to sign Earl Thomas when the Baltimore Ravens released the All-Pro safety, but it does not sound like that is going to happen.

The Cowboys inquired about Thomas but are not expected to sign him, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan says Dallas gave serious thought to signing Thomas, but there were simply too many red flags.

#Cowboys explored this … HARD. Coach McCarthy was willing to go along with front-office decision. But #EarlThomas reputation has turned sour in a very sad way. https://t.co/io5elc1M4Y — fishsports (@fishsports) August 25, 2020

Mike McCarthy has made locker room chemistry a top priority since he was hired as head coach of the Cowboys. He spoke on Monday about how happy he is with the current roster, so that likely played a role in the decision to bow out of the Thomas sweepstakes. It’s also worth noting that McCarthy has a strong relationship with Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider, who may have told him plenty about Thomas.

Thomas is a Pro Bowler who is still capable of playing at an elite level, but he may have a tougher time finding a new home than we initially thought. It sounds like his issues in Baltimore ran much deeper than one practice fight with a teammate. Many teams — especially playoff contenders — are going to be hesitant to add someone like that to their locker room this close to the regular season.