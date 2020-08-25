Jerry Jones shoots down reports that Cowboys are out on Earl Thomas

Numerous reports on Tuesday indicated the Dallas Cowboys have decided not to pursue Earl Thomas, but team owner Jerry Jones says those reports are premature.

Jones said during his appearance on 105.3 The Fan that the team will not make a decision until meeting with Thomas and his representatives. He was very blunt when asked about the report that the Cowboys will not pursue Thomas.

Jerry Jones says reports #Cowboys have decided not to pursue Earl Thomas are erroneous, adding, “That guy doesn’t know what he’s talking about.” — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) August 25, 2020

#Cowboys Owner/GM Jerry Jones says the first part of the Earl Thomas decision is to evaluate what they have on roster at that position. He said they’ve completed that phase and next would be to speak directly with Thomas and his agent. So #Cowboys remain interested. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) August 25, 2020

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on Earl Thomas: “I haven’t visited personally with Earl and don’t know that anybody has but that would probably be a next step.” — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) August 25, 2020

The Cowboys have been linked to Thomas for several years now, and we know how much Jones loves star players. Thomas infamously went into the Dallas locker room after a game a few years ago and told then-head coach Jason Garrett to “come and get me.” There have been numerous reports of the Cowboys trying to trade for him since.

New Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy indicated on Monday that he is happy with the roster the way it is. McCarthy also has a close relationship with Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider, who knows plenty about Thomas and the issues he has had in the locker room.

All indications are that the Baltimore Ravens released Thomas over much more than a practice altercation with a teammate. Still, Jones clearly is not ready to rule out signing him.