Report: 1 main issue holding up Aaron Rodgers trade to Jets

The Green Bay Packers and New York Jets have yet to come to an agreement on a trade for Aaron Rodgers, and there may be one main issue standing in the way of the deal.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports was told by sources that the Jets and Packers are getting “closer” to a deal, but there are some issues pertaining to draft-pick compensation. More specifically, the Jets want something in return from the Packers if Rodgers only plays one season in New York.

According to Robinson, the compensation package for Rodgers is believed to be a second-round pick in the upcoming draft and a second-round pick in 2024 that could turn into a first-round pick with escalators. Such escalators could include the Jets hosting a home playoff game or reaching the AFC Championship Game.

However, the Jets have told Green Bay they want some sort of draft compensation from the Packers in 2025 if Rodgers retires after the 2023 season. The concerns for New York stem from when Rodgers told “The Pat McAfee Show” earlier this month that he felt he was “90 percent retired” heading into his four-day isolation retreat.

The Packers do not want to have to compensate the Jets if Rodgers retires in a year. New York understandably would feel more comfortable giving up high draft picks if Rodgers either plays more than one season or they are compensated for his retirement.

Rodgers has openly said he wants to play for the Jets. He also trashed the Packers for their handling of the situation, so he would probably retire before returning to Green Bay. That is why everyone expects a trade to be finalized eventually, but you can understand why the negotiations are complicated.