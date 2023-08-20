Report reveals when Aaron Rodgers will make Jets debut

Aaron Rodgers has not played in a preseason game since 2018, but that streak is about to come to an end.

Rodgers will play when the New York Jets take on the New York Giants in their preseason finale on Saturday, a source told Brian Costello of the New York Post.

It has been years since Rodgers appeared in a preseason game. The 39-year-old said early on in training camp that he would not mind getting some exhibition-game reps since he is playing in a new system with new teammates.

“I wouldn’t mind playing in the preseason,” Rodgers said last month. “I wouldn’t mind if (Jets head coach) Robert (Saleh) said ‘Hey, we are going to go. Let’s do it.’ Most coaches have that fear where they want to get you to the Week 1 and not risk it, but I believe there is a chance for the last one.”

There has been a lot of talk recently about the Jets’ offensive line struggling during practice. Some even speculated that they would try to make a big trade to address that issue, but it does not appear that is going to happen. It will be interesting to see how the unit looks on Saturday.

If Rodgers does play against the Giants, it will likely not be for very long. He may even be on the field for just one series, but it is still noteworthy that he is going to appear in a preseason game for the first time in five years.