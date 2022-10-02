Jets announce deaths of two former star players

The New York Jets on Sunday announced that two of their former players have died.

Marvin Powell, who was one of the best offensive linemen in Jets history, died Friday at age 67. Jim Sweeney, another former O-lineman, died Saturday. He was 60.

Powell played tackle for the Jets from 1977-1985. He was named to the Pro Bowl five consecutive years from 1979-1983. He was also named Jets MVP by his teammates in 1979. The former No. 4 overall draft pick finished his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two seasons.

Sweeney, a second-round draft pick out of Pitt in 1984, spent the first 11 season of his career with the Jets. He also played for the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers. He started 158 consecutive games in New York. Sweeney coached at the collegiate and high school levels following his playing career.

The Jets will take on the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday. Starting quarterback Zach Wilson is expected to return from a knee injury and make his season debut in the game.