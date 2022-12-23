Jets coach addresses his benching of Zach Wilson

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh addressed his benching of Zach Wilson during the team’s ugly 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 16.

Wilson yielded poor results in the loss and went 9/18 for 92 yards and an interception. He and the Jets were booed off the field at halftime after gaining just three first downs.

After two more possessions in the third quarter led to 3-and-out punts, Saleh switched quarterbacks and brought in Chris Streveler, who provided a spark, though he didn’t generate points either.

Wilson has been in and out of the starting lineup this season, but Saleh thinks “we haven’t seen the last of him.”

That’s true, we’ll see Wilson on the sidelines once Mike White gets healthy enough to play.

As for Wilson, his NFL future with the Jets seems dim. He probably needs to go elsewhere to have a chance of developing.