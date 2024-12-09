Jets commentator interviewing for Big 12 head coaching job

A commentator for the New York Jets could be going a few hundred miles southwest for his next job.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Monday that Anthony Becht has interviewed for West Virginia’s vacant head football coach position. Schefter also notes that Becht has been receiving inquiries about coaching at the NFL level.

Becht, 47, is currently a radio color commentator for the Jets on WAXQ in New York and also serves as head coach of the St. Louis BattleHawks of the United Football League (UFL), which is currently out of season. He is a West Virginia alum who played as a star tight end for the university from 1995-99 before going on to be a first-round pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Becht played 11 seasons in the pros with five different NFL teams, including the Jets from 2000-04.

On the heels of a 6-6 season, West Virginia is looking for a new head coach after recently firing Neal Brown, who had been in charge since 2019. While a Becht homecoming would make for a great story, the Mountaineers may be targeting some much higher-upside options too.