Jets GM addresses Sam Darnold trade rumors

The New York Jets are keeping all of their options open at quarterback this offseason, and general manager Joe Douglas admits that the team has not ruled out trading Sam Darnold.

Douglas was asked on Wednesday about the reports that Darnold is on the trade block. He said the Jets are not actively shopping their former No. 3 overall pick but are not going to ignore inquiries.

“I will answer the call, if it’s made,” Douglas said, via SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano. “Sam is, we think, a dynamic playmaker in this league with dynamic talent … But if calls are made, I will answer them.”

While Douglas essentially confirmed that Darnold is available, he also praised the 23-year-old and indicated the Jets would be comfortable moving forward with him as their quarterback.

“With Sam, our stance on Sam hasn’t changed. He’s an extremely talented player,” Douglas added. “Very smart, very tough. We have no doubt he’s going to achieve his outstanding potential.”

Darnold battled a shoulder injury and had a rough season in 2020. He finished with 2,208 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 games. Those are not the numbers the Jets were hoping for in the former USC star’s third NFL season, but many have blamed Adam Gase for New York’s offensive struggles. Gase, of course, was fired after the season.

While he has reportedly drawn interest from multiple teams, Darnold probably has not played well enough to attract big offers. There have been indications that the Jets could have an unrealistic price tag in mind. If that’s the case, Darnold is unlikely to be moved.