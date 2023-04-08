Jets GM answers whether Aaron Rodgers trade will happen

Those around the NFL are waiting on an Aaron Rodgers trade between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers to be executed, but one has not happened yet. One of the people most intimately involved in the trade talks is not worried though.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas appeared at a WFAN fan event in New York on Friday night. WFAN host and former Jets quarterback Boomer Esiason asked Douglas whether Rodgers is coming to the Jets.

“He’s gonna be here,” Douglas said in response, receiving cheers from those in attendance.

Here is video:

The big issue standing in the way of a trade is compensation. The Jets apparently want some insurance in the case that Rodgers does not play more than one season for them.

The Jets pretty much need Rodgers, so you have to figure the teams will likely come to an agreement eventually. And while Douglas and fans will celebrate the move — rightly so — the real celebrations will come once the team starts winning during the season.