Did Jets already botch their GM search?

The New York Jets are conducting an exhaustive search for a new head coach and general manager. The length of those searches may already be costing them candidates, or so some thing.

Reports emerged Friday that the Tennessee Titans are hiring Kansas City Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi as their new general manager, replacing Ran Carthon. The Jets also interviewed Borgonzi for their GM opening, and were thought to be very interested.

The Jets did not move to hire Borgonzi, however, leaving the door open for the Titans to swoop in. Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports noted that the Jets were thought to be very high on Borgonzi, but have not even begun a second round of GM interviews yet. The Titans simply moved more quickly and got their man.

The Jets are well into double digits on the number of interviews they have conducted for their vacancies. They are even trying to talk to some coaching candidates that are not on anyone else’s radar. Perhaps part of that is because their reported top target wound up going elsewhere, but at some point, they are going to have to start narrowing their list and making some decisions.

Obviously, the Jets have every right to take their time with their search, especially since there are some limitations on speaking to coaching candidates whose teams are still in the playoffs. That includes one of their potential top targets. However, they are in a competitive market, and their lengthy process may be working against them in certain ways.