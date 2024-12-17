Jets interview notable GM candidate

The New York Jets have begun process of searching for a new general manager, and they have already interviewed one notable candidate.

The Jets announced on Tuesday that they completed an interview with former Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson.

NFL rules prevent the Jets from interviewing candidates who are employed by other teams until the regular season concludes. Robinson has not had another job since the Titans made the surprising decision to fire him midway through the 2022 season.

Robinson was hired as the GM of the Titans in 2016. The 48-year-old was the director of player personnel for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2013-2015 and was with the New England Patriots in a variety of roles for a decade prior to that.

Tennessee went 66-43 during Robinson’s tenure as GM. The team won the AFC South twice and made the playoffs four times. Robinson hit on some great draft picks with the Titans, most notably Derrick Henry and AJ Brown.

The Jets are expected to conduct an extensive search for a new GM after they fired Joe Douglas. They reportedly have an ESPN analyst on their radar as well.