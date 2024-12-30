Report: Jets to interview 2-time Coach of the Year

The New York Jets are planning to interview at least one former Super Bowl champion for their head coach vacancy.

Ron Rivera will interview with the Jets this week, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Since Rivera is not currently employed by another team, the Jets are permitted to interview him before the conclusion of the regular season.

Rivera, 62, was fired by the Washington Commanders last January after four seasons as their head coach. While Rivera helped the team win a division title in 2020, he went just 26-40-1 overall (.396) with no winning seasons produced.

Prior to his time in Washington, Rivera had a much more successful stint as head coach of the Carolina Panthers from 2011-19. He led the team to the playoffs four times and a Super Bowl appearance in 2015. Rivera was named AP NFL Coach of the Year in 2013 and 2015.

The Jets are planning to cast a wide net in their search for a new head coach. A notable favorite for the job has already emerged, but New York’s brass probably will not be making a quick decision.