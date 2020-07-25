Jets GM Joe Douglas issues statement on Jamal Adams trade

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas issued a statement on Saturday about the team’s big trade of safety Jamal Adams.

The Jets traded Adams and a fourth-round pick in 2022 to the Seattle Seahawks. The Jets got back a first-round pick in 2021 and 2022, a third-round pick in 2021, and safety Bradley McDougald.

“This trade provides us with a unique opportunity to improve our team with multiple first-round picks in each of the next two years and the flexibility to continue to build this team for the future,” Douglas said. “Adding Bradley McDougald’s consistency and production to this year’s team was an important piece that gives us more experience on defense. While we had maintained our interest in Jamal Adams having a long and successful career with the Jets, we know it’s important to be prepared and willing to adjust to new offers and circumstances. As I have always said, my job is to listen to calls and this offer was one we could not ignore.”

Adams long wanted out. He was seeking a contract extension that the team was unwilling to give him, so he started bashing the team in order to force their hand. A day after he ripped Douglas and head coach Adam Gase, Adams got his way in the form of a trade.

The Seahawks are getting a safety who has made the Pro Bowl in two of his three seasons in the pros, while the Jets will now have some high draft picks to try and replace him.