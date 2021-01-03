Jets expected to make blockbuster trade during offseason

The New York Jets have a major decision to make at the quarterback position this offseason, and they are expected to make a significant trade no matter which path they choose.

The Jets have played their way out of the top overall pick in the draft with back-to-back wins, which means they almost certainly won’t be landing Clemson star Trevor Lawrence. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jets will now decide if they want to stick with Sam Darnold or draft a quarterback at No. 2. If they choose the former, they will likely trade the second overall pick.

Jets are expected to make a big trade this off-season. Whole question is whether they trade QB Sam Darnold or the No. 2 pick to a team that intends to draft a QB. But GM Joe Douglas will be executing some sort of big trade, amongst their many moves. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2021

Justin Fields is the obvious pick at No. 2, and he solidified his draft stock with a gutsy performance against Clemson on Friday night. The Ohio State star suffered a rib injury on this bone-crunching hit in the first half but still had a massive game. Fields completed 22-of-28 passes for 385 yards with six touchdowns and an interception in the 49-28 win. He also rushed eight times for 42 yards.

With several teams likely wanting a shot to draft Fields, it would make sense for the Jets to trade the No. 2 pick if they’re keeping Darnold. While he has not played well this season, keeping Darnold might not be the worst move. The former third overall pick is still just 23, and it sounds like New York is planning to make some major changes. Those could benefit Darnold if he sticks around.