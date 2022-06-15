Jets OL sends message to critics with shirt choice

New York Jets offensive lineman Mekhi Becton appears to have been listening to his critics over the course of the offseason.

Becton, the Jets’ first-round draft pick in 2020, showed up to his press conference Wednesday wearing a shirt that read “Big Bust.” The shirt also included text of various criticisms, including lazy, injury-prone, and out of shape.

Becton explained that he feels written off already, and intends to make his doubters “eat their words.”

#Jets OT Mekhi Becton showed up to his press conference wearing a shirt that says "BIG BUST" & surrounded with words like "Fat, lazy, injury prone, out of shape." Becton doesn't understand why people are writing him off. "I'll make them eat their words."pic.twitter.com/ryWVdKAvnc — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 15, 2022

Based on some reports, some of the criticism is justified. Becton was hurt in 2021 and reportedly ballooned to an unacceptable weight. The Jets are forcing Becton to win his starting job during training camp, which is an entirely reasonable stance considering how his 2021 season went.

Becton was a highly-touted prospect coming out of Louisville, and the talent is still there. If the shirt helps him make the most of it, the Jets probably won’t mind.