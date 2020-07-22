Report: Jets players ‘boiling over’ in response to Woody Johnson allegations

New York Jets players are reportedly angry over allegations of racist and sexist behavior by owner Woody Johnson.

On Wednesday, a CNN report accused Johnson, who served as the United States’ ambassador to the United Kingdom, of making racist and sexist comments to staff members. The report also accused Johnson of using his position to try to push the British government to stage The Open at President Donald Trump’s Turnberry resort in Scotland.

According to Michael Freeman of Bleacher Report, Jets players are incensed by the report, and one hinted that there may be some sort of coordinated statement against the owner.

Text from a Jets player: "To say that dudes are boiling over is an understatement. He's got to go." Hinted there might be some type of coordinated statement speaking out against Woody Johnson from players around NFL, not just on the Jets. This story is just beginning. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) July 22, 2020

So far, only one Jets player has publicly condemned Johnson over the allegations.

While Johnson is still officially the owner of the Jets, his brother Christopher has handled the franchise’s day-to-day operations since Woody was confirmed to his ambassador position.

Johnson has said the allegations contained in the CNN report are false.