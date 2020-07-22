Skip to main content
pixel 1
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
Wednesday, July 22, 2020#poundit
pixel 1

Report: Jets players ‘boiling over’ in response to Woody Johnson allegations

July 22, 2020
by Grey Papke

Woody Johnson

New York Jets players are reportedly angry over allegations of racist and sexist behavior by owner Woody Johnson.

On Wednesday, a CNN report accused Johnson, who served as the United States’ ambassador to the United Kingdom, of making racist and sexist comments to staff members. The report also accused Johnson of using his position to try to push the British government to stage The Open at President Donald Trump’s Turnberry resort in Scotland.

According to Michael Freeman of Bleacher Report, Jets players are incensed by the report, and one hinted that there may be some sort of coordinated statement against the owner.

So far, only one Jets player has publicly condemned Johnson over the allegations.

While Johnson is still officially the owner of the Jets, his brother Christopher has handled the franchise’s day-to-day operations since Woody was confirmed to his ambassador position.

Johnson has said the allegations contained in the CNN report are false.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus