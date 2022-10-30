Elijah Moore has sharp response to Zach Wilson question

Elijah Moore was back in the lineup for the New York Jets this week, but the results did not change for the disgruntled wide receiver. He was targeted just once by quarterback Zach Wilson, and was not in a very conciliatory mood as a result.

Moore was asked after the Jets’ 22-17 loss to New England about the chemistry between himself and Wilson. Moore openly admitted he did not know where he stood with Wilson, since he does not get the ball.

Elijah Moore on his chemistry with #Jets QB Zach Wilson: “I don’t get the ball. I don’t know.” — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 30, 2022

Moore’s role — or lack thereof — has been a big story in recent weeks. After a strong rookie season that saw him catch five touchdowns, the second-year receiver has essentially been frozen out of the offense in 2022. The situation has become bad enough that Moore has agitated for a trade, though the Jets are unwilling to accommodate him.

Wilson seemingly made an attempt to reassure Moore, but it did not necessarily go over well. Moore just is not one of his preferred targets right now, causing a great deal of strife.