Jets players wear great Mike White T-shirt ahead of Week 13 game

New York Jets players are clearly behind their new quarterback after Mike White’s big game last Sunday against Chicago.

The Jets posted a video to their social media Saturday showing players departing for their Week 13 game against the Minnesota Vikings. All of the players were wearing “Mike F’n White” T-shirts. The exception was White himself, who instead opted to pay tribute to his tight end, Tyler Conklin.

wait for it… pic.twitter.com/YBki8Onpoi — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 3, 2022

White will be making his second start of the season Sunday at Minnesota and will look to keep the Jets’ momentum going. A week ago, he threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns in their win over the Bears.

The mood among the Jets certainly seems to have improved in the last two weeks. Obviously, it helps that White put together a huge performance against the Bears last week in his first start since replacing Zach Wilson. The players’ reactions have not exactly been a vote of confidence in Wilson, but that really is not their problem.