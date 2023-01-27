Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear

The New York Jets have insisted they remain committed to Zach Wilson heading into 2023, but it sounds like the quarterback will face an uphill battle if he wants to win the starting job.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Thursday told reporters that the team is “committed to finding a veteran.” He said that was a big focus when interviewing offensive coordinator candidates and ultimately deciding to hire Nathaniel Hackett.

"The quarterback position was the #1 concern. We're committed to finding a veteran." – Robert Saleh on the hiring of Nathaniel Hackett and the future of the Jets' QB position pic.twitter.com/ic1b4ZolZS — Jets Videos (@snyjets) January 26, 2023

“The quarterback position, obviously, with all the different interviews was the No. 1 concern, and rightfully so,” Saleh said. “It was simple — we’re committed to finding a veteran. We didn’t get into names. I doubt that (Hackett) has even studied those guys yet, which he’s gonna start next week. We didn’t get into specifics with names, but it was talked about that we do plan on bringing in a veteran quarterback if we can. We do want to continue working with Zach and continuing to develop him.”

That meshes with what Jets owner Woody Johnson said right after the season ended.

Wilson is playing under a rookie contract, and he has very little trade value. The Jets have a strong roster and were in the playoff hunt for a good portion of the season. They have publicly acknowledged that they need to upgrade at the QB position, so their plan is likely to have Wilson spend a season on the bench next year barring an injury or unexpected change.

The big question, of course, is who the Jets will target. One reporter thinks they could be a sleeper to land a franchise-changing player.