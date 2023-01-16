Reporter names 1 possible Tom Brady sleeper team

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a playoff game to play Monday, but there remains some focus on whether Tom Brady will play in 2023 and where he will go if he does.

Brady is facing free agency and there has been some suggestion that he will at least consider his options rather than automatically returning to the Buccaneers for another season. The topic of possible suitors came up on “The Pat McAfee Show” Monday during an interview with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. After singling out the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans, both teams that had been previously linked to Brady, Rapoport sparked some fun speculation by naming one surprising team.

"The Raiders are definitely a team to watch for Tom Brady and it makes a lot of sense for everybody" ~ @RapSheet#PMSOverreactionMonday pic.twitter.com/3KFOzoscw7 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 16, 2023

“What about the Jets? He’s got family in New York. They need a quarterback,” Rapoport said.

To be clear, this seemed to be pure speculation on Rapoport’s part, and not anything based on sources. Still, it’s quite the scenario to envision Brady joining the New England Patriots’ huge rivals. Plus, we already know the Jets are ready to spend big on a veteran quarterback.

On the other hand, it is tough to see Brady joining the Jets given how much he tormented them through the years. Plus, there is one other factor that probably takes New York out of the running.

Ultimately, Brady’s most likely 2023 team is already fairly well-known. That will not stop a lot of speculation, though.