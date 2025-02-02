 Skip to main content
Jets hire notable ex-OC for assistant coach job

February 2, 2025
by Grey Papke
New York JetsScott Turner
New York Jets helmets

Oct 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets are bringing in a notable former offensive coordinator to bolster their staff.

Former Las Vegas Raiders interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner is joining the Jets as their pass game coordinator, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Turner will work alongside first-time offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, who previously served as the pass game coordinator for the Detroit Lions.

The move appears to be to add some experience to the Jets’ new offense. In addition to his role with the Raiders last season, he spent three seasons as the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator. There had been some rumors that he might wind up as Bill Belichick’s offensive coordinator at North Carolina, but nothing ever came of that.

With a defensive-minded head coach in Aaron Glenn and a first-time offensive coordinator, Turner will likely have a significant say in the New York offense in 2025. What we do not know is who his quarterback is going to be when the time comes.