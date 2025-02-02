Jets hire notable ex-OC for assistant coach job

The New York Jets are bringing in a notable former offensive coordinator to bolster their staff.

Former Las Vegas Raiders interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner is joining the Jets as their pass game coordinator, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Turner will work alongside first-time offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, who previously served as the pass game coordinator for the Detroit Lions.

The #Jets are hiring Scott Turner as their pass game coordinator, per sources. Turner, 42, has called plays for multiple teams, including last season as the #Raiders’ interim OC. A valuable resource for first-time OC Tanner Engstrand in New York. pic.twitter.com/928v84etW8 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 2, 2025

The move appears to be to add some experience to the Jets’ new offense. In addition to his role with the Raiders last season, he spent three seasons as the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator. There had been some rumors that he might wind up as Bill Belichick’s offensive coordinator at North Carolina, but nothing ever came of that.

With a defensive-minded head coach in Aaron Glenn and a first-time offensive coordinator, Turner will likely have a significant say in the New York offense in 2025. What we do not know is who his quarterback is going to be when the time comes.