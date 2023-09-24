 Skip to main content
Report: 2 notable QBs expressed interest in joining Jets

September 24, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Matt Ryan warms up before a game

Oct 16, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets have expressed full confidence in Zach Wilson, but there are reportedly at least a couple of veteran quarterbacks who would have interest in joining them if they change their mind.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported on Sunday that Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz have reached out to “offer up their services” to the Jets. The interest is not mutual — at least at the moment.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh has made it clear that there is no plan to bring in a veteran to compete with Wilson for the starting job. Glazer notes that the Jets believe Aaron Rodgers can help Wilson, as the four-time MVP is planning to be in the building next week. Rodgers has already been in communication with Wilson and gave him some advice ahead of New York’s Week 3 game.

Ryan is in his first season working as an analyst for CBS. He still has not closed the door on playing in the NFL again, however.

Wentz has been a free agent since the Washington Commanders parted ways with him. He drew some interest for backup roles during the summer.

