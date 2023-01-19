Ravens announce major change to coaching staff

The Baltimore Ravens struggled to move the ball and score points this season, and they are hoping a new offensive coordinator will be able to help them remedy those issues.

The Ravens on Thursday announced in a press release that they have parted ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman. The 50-year-old said in a statement that he wants to “explore new challenges and opportunities.”

“After visiting with Coach (John) Harbaugh and after huddling with my family, I have decided that now is the right time to move on from the Ravens so that I can explore new challenges and opportunities,” Roman wrote. “… I’ll truly miss Baltimore, but at the same time I am excited to attack my next opportunity with focus and passion.”

Roman has faced criticism from both fans and internally. After Baltimore’s 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday’s AFC Wild Card Game, running back JK Dobbins sounded off about not getting the ball enough and one costly strategy Baltimore used at the goal line.

The Ravens have gotten progressively worse in scoring offense in each of Roman’s four seasons as OC. They led the league with 33.2 points per game in 2019, which is the year Lamar Jackson won MVP. Things have gone downhill since, and Baltimore ranked in the bottom third of the NFL with 20.6 points per game this season.

There was talk last month that the Ravens could lose Roman to a college head coaching job, but that is no longer on the table. Roman will likely look for a fresh start with an NFL team.