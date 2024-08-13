Jim Harbaugh makes decision on serving as honorary Michigan captain

Jim Harbaugh is not planning to give the NCAA a big middle finger at the start of the 2024 college football season, after all.

The NCAA last week announced harsh penalties against Harbaugh over a series of alleged recruiting violations and the former Michigan coach’s supposed refusal to cooperate with investigators. Just days later, word surfaced that Michigan was planning to have Harbaugh serve as honorary captain for the team’s home opener against Fresno State on Aug. 31.

That is not going to happen, however. Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore told reporters on Tuesday that the decision to have Harbaugh serve as an honorary captain was made months ago. Harbaugh has supposedly since decided that he does not want to leave the Los Angeles Chargers at such an important time in the offseason.

“It was really to honor him for what he’s done for Michigan. He came back for nine years and took us to where we are now, so it was really to honor him. It was nothing besides that,” Moore said. “Yesterday he called me and told me that he didn’t feel that he could leave his team, in true Coach Harbaugh fashion, and wanted to be in the foxhole with his team, not wanting to make it look like he was taking a deep long bow. So, he’s not gonna make it for the game.”

Jim Harbaugh won't be able to make it for Michigan's opener against Fresno State. The plan beginning last winter was that he would be the honorary captain. Jack and Jackie Harbaugh, his parents, will be in his place. pic.twitter.com/v4ZsB0mtbx — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) August 13, 2024

Moore said Harbaugh’s parents, Jack and Jackie Harbaugh, will serve as honorary captains for Michigan’s home opener instead.

It seems like Harbaugh initially agreed to serve as honorary captain but has since changed his mind. The 60-year-old coach probably wants nothing to do with the NCAA right now after he had the hammer dropped on him. If you saw the statement Harbaugh’s attorney issued, you know how Harbaugh feels about the sanctions.