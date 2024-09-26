 Skip to main content
Jim Harbaugh has interesting defense of Derwin James after suspension

September 26, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Jim Harbaugh looks on at practice

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh reacts during organized team activities at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James was suspended this week for hitting an opponent in the helmet, and Jim Harbaugh strongly believes the NFL made the wrong decision.

James lowered his helmet and delivered a high hit on Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth during the Chargers’ 20-10 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday. The NFL reviewed the play and suspended James for one game since he is a repeat offender with unnecessary roughness penalties.

On Wednesday, Harbaugh told reporters that he was “disappointed” in the NFL’s decision to suspend James. The Chargers coach said he feels James only hit Freiermuth in the head as a direct result of Freiermuth throwing a stiff-arm after the tight end established himself as a runner.

“There was not a defenseless player, changed his course, and I thought that Derwin’s helmet was stiff-armed by Mr. Freiermuth,” Harbaugh said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “I thought that caused his head to make the contact, and I thought the contact was first with the forearm, then the shoulder, then the head.”

You can watch the play:

Freiermuth definitely stuck his arm out and tried to stiff-arm James. The question is whether the stiff-arm was enough to alter the angle of James’ tackle and cause the defensive back to make forceable contact with Freiermuth’s head. Obviously, the NFL did not feel that was the case.

James has been called for seven unnecessary roughness penalties since he entered the league in 2018. That is a big reason why he did not receive the benefit of the doubt, but he probably appreciates his new coach having his back.

