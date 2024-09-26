Jim Harbaugh has interesting defense of Derwin James after suspension

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James was suspended this week for hitting an opponent in the helmet, and Jim Harbaugh strongly believes the NFL made the wrong decision.

James lowered his helmet and delivered a high hit on Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth during the Chargers’ 20-10 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday. The NFL reviewed the play and suspended James for one game since he is a repeat offender with unnecessary roughness penalties.

On Wednesday, Harbaugh told reporters that he was “disappointed” in the NFL’s decision to suspend James. The Chargers coach said he feels James only hit Freiermuth in the head as a direct result of Freiermuth throwing a stiff-arm after the tight end established himself as a runner.

“There was not a defenseless player, changed his course, and I thought that Derwin’s helmet was stiff-armed by Mr. Freiermuth,” Harbaugh said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “I thought that caused his head to make the contact, and I thought the contact was first with the forearm, then the shoulder, then the head.”

You can watch the play:

Here’s the hit that earned #Chargers S Derwin James a one-game suspension for repeat violations of the NFL’s safety rules. “The video of the play shows that you lowered your head and made forcible contact. … Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules will not be tolerated.” pic.twitter.com/2KUxc25zrm — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 23, 2024

Freiermuth definitely stuck his arm out and tried to stiff-arm James. The question is whether the stiff-arm was enough to alter the angle of James’ tackle and cause the defensive back to make forceable contact with Freiermuth’s head. Obviously, the NFL did not feel that was the case.

James has been called for seven unnecessary roughness penalties since he entered the league in 2018. That is a big reason why he did not receive the benefit of the doubt, but he probably appreciates his new coach having his back.