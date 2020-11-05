Report: Jim Harbaugh open to NFL return

Jim Harbaugh’s underwhelming tenure at Michigan has raised questions about his long-term future with the school. It seems as though he might know it, too.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, there is “buzz” among NFL front offices that Harbaugh is open to returning to the NFL. Harbaugh spent four seasons as coach of the San Francisco 49ers, going 44-19-1 with three NFC Championship appearances and a Super Bowl loss.

Harbaugh’s clashes with management, however, have raised questions about how much NFL interest he would receive. It would likely depend on the front office, as Harbaugh was a polarizing figure within the league.

“It’s a legitimate question,” a longtime NFL executive told Thamel. “He can’t quite get it fixed there at Michigan. When you leave a place in the NFL, if you have any scars, they’ll get you. And when he left San Francisco, it was scorched earth.”

If you want to know how bad things got between Harbaugh and the 49ers, you need only be reminded of some of what went down after his firing. That may give some NFL front offices pause, but the record also speaks for itself.

This isn’t the first time Harbaugh has faced NFL rumors at Michigan, and this is how he reacted to them last time.