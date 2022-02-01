Jim Harbaugh now scheduled to interview with NFC team

Jim Harbaugh appears to be legitimately interested in a return to the NFL and is acting accordingly.

Harbaugh talked with the Minnesota Vikings over the weekend. Now he is officially scheduled to interview with them on Wednesday, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Vikings plan to fly in Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for an interview Wednesday in Minnesota, per sources. The sides spoke Saturday to gauge Harbaugh’s interest in the head coaching job. Now, another big step towards Harbaugh potentially returning to the NFL. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 1, 2022

The Vikings fired coach Mike Zimmer and GM Rick Spielman after the regular season ended. They have hired a new personnel executive, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who has familiarity with Harbaugh from their time in San Francisco. That is what led Adofo-Mensah to reach out to Harbaugh about the Vikings job.

Though things are heating up between Harbaugh and the Vikings, they’re not the only team to show interest in him. The Miami Dolphins reportedly have expressed interest in Harbaugh as well.

Harbaugh coached in the NFL from 2011-2014, taking the 49ers to three conference championship games and a Super Bowl appearance. He has coached Michigan since 2015 and took them to their first ever College Football Playoff.

Photo: Aug 31, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh before the game against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports