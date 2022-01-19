Jim Harbaugh using Raiders rumors as leverage?

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has been heavily linked to the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching position, but there are clear questions about whether the rumors are legitimate.

Some within the NFL believe the Harbaugh rumors are just noise, and it’s not clear that the Raiders have interest, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic. One source told Tafur that they believe Harbaugh could be using the Raiders as “hypothetical leverage” while discussing a new contract with Michigan. Harbaugh reportedly was “pissed” when Michigan cut his salary following the 2020 season, and the two sides are having productive contract talks.

Of course, it speaks to the uncertainty surrounding the situation that there is still a belief that Harbaugh might listen if the Raiders come calling. There does seem to be some legitimate reason for him to want to go back to the NFL and prove himself. That reason has nothing to do with money, either.

Whether that’s the reason or not, Harbaugh certainly has his own reasons why he might want Michigan to feel the heat during contract talks. That alone is reason enough to be wary of rumors linking him to the Raiders.

Photo: Nov 16, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports