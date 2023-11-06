Jim Irsay went hard in Colts’ locker room and the players loved it

Nobody was more fired up about the Indianapolis Colts’ latest win than team owner Jim Irsay.

The Colts dealt the Carolina Panthers their seventh loss Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Indianapolis outscored their opponents 20-3 in the second quarter and cruised to a 27-13 victory.

The result got Irsay pumped up in the Colts’ locker room. The 64-year-old billionaire broke out his best moves while dancing to “Dreams and Nightmares” by Meek Mill.

Hold up, wait a minute, ya’ll thought we were finished. – Meek Mill (and also me) 🏈🕺 pic.twitter.com/itIc8xcNF0 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) November 6, 2023

Never mind that Irsay clearly didn’t know the lyrics to Meek’s iconic anthem song. The Colts owner’s excitement resonated with the players who got hyped alongside him. Irsay even shared an embrace with defensive tackle Eric Johnson II after letting loose.

Indy’s offense did not perform particularly well on Sunday. The Colts tallied less total yards (198) compared to the Panthers (275). Finishing with less than 200 yards of total offense has not historically yielded wins, let alone a lopsided one.

Colts beat the Panthers today despite just 198 yards of total offense. Before that, teams with less than 200 yards were 1-36 since Dec. 2021, the lone win coming from Washington against Atlanta three weeks ago. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 6, 2023

But part of that is due to Kenny Moore’s two pick-6s that kept the offense on the sidelines for prolonged stretches.

The Colts’ win snapped a three-game losing streak and bumped their record up to 4-5. It was their first since the news broke that rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson was expected to miss the rest of the season.