Saturday, August 1, 2020

Jimmy Garoppolo takes funny T-shirt war with George Kittle to next level

August 1, 2020
by Darryn Albert

Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle continue to have one of the best quarterback-receiver relationships in the NFL.

The San Francisco 49ers tandem took their funny T-shirt war to the next level this weekend. Garoppolo showed up to team camp on Saturday wearing a shirt of Kittle … wearing a shirt of him. Take a look:

Kittle soon tweeted his enthusiastic approval of Garoppolo’s fashion choice.

The battle began back in January when Kittle wore a hilarious T-shirt of a shirtless Garoppolo after the 49ers won the NFC Championship Game. Now Garoppolo has commemorated that exact occasion with a T-shirt of his own.

Of course, Kittle has also been trolling Garoppolo in other funny ways lately, so you had to figure that payback was due at some point.

