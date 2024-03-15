Jimmy Garoppolo signs with new team in free agency

Jimmy Garoppolo has a new home.

Garoppolo has signed with the Los Angeles Rams in free agency. He is getting a 1-year deal from the NFC West squad.

Rams are signing former Raiders and 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, per source.. NFL suspended Garoppolo two games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2024

Garoppolo is signing to serve as the backup to Matthew Stafford. However, there is one condition – Garoppolo has been suspended for the first two games of the 2024 season due to a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.

Returning to a backup role will be an interesting adjustment for Garoppolo. He originally was drafted in the second round by the Patriots in 2014 to be a backup to Tom Brady, who ended up playing several more years. The Patriots later traded Garoppolo to the 49ers in 2017, where he became a starter. Garoppolo has mostly served as a starting quarterback since that trade. Though he had success with the 49ers, Garoppolo was benched after starting six games for the Raiders last season.

Getting to play in Sean McVay’s system and behind Stafford is a good spot for almost any quarterback. The 32-year-old Garoppolo will likely benefit from serving in that role.

The Rams have now made good on their intent to improve their backup quarterback position.