Rams want to address 1 roster issue for next season

The Los Angeles Rams are suggesting there was one big shortcoming with their roster last year that they are looking to fix for 2024.

Rams GM Les Snead said Wednesday that the team is focused on getting a No. 2 quarterback to back up Matthew Stafford. Based on his comments, Snead suggested that the Rams did not feel they had a backup quarterback that could step in and win if Stafford got hurt.

Snead says the Rams want to have a #2 QB on the roster this year that can step in and win if Matthew Stafford is injured. The Week 9 loss to the Packers clearly left a mark. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) February 28, 2024

The Rams went into last season with Brett Rypien as Stafford’s backup. Stafford suffered an injury that forced Rypien into action in Week 9, and Rypien went just 13/28 for 130 yards in a 20-3 loss at Green Bay. Carson Wentz was signed shortly after that, seemingly an admission that leaving the backup role to Rypien was a mistake.

There may have been some hope that NCAA champion Stetson Bennett could grow into the role, but he does not appear to have earned the organization’s trust. Expect the Rams to be in the market for a veteran this offseason as a result.