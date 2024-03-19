Jimmy Garoppolo shares what led to his suspension
Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the first two games of the 2024 NFL season due to a performance-enhancing drug suspension, and the veteran quarterback claims the disciplinary action stemmed from an honest mistake.
Garoppolo spoke with the media on Tuesday for the first time since he signed a free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Rams last week. He was asked what led to his two-game suspension, and he said he “messed up” with his therapeutic use exemption.
“Just messed up the TUE really,” Garoppolo said. “Just messed up the TUE when I first got to Las Vegas. Just bad timing, I guess.”
What happened with your 2-game suspension?
Jimmy Garoppolo: "Just messed up the TUE (Therapeutic Use Exemption), really. Just messed up the TUE when I first got to Las Vegas. Just bad timing, I guess."
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported last month that Garoppolo failed a PED test after he took a prescribed medication that contained a banned substance. Garoppolo did not specify whether he “messed up” by taking a medication he should not have or simply did not go through the proper steps to get it cleared.
Either way, Garoppolo did not appeal the suspension.
Garoppolo signed a 3-year, $72.75 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason. He wound up appearing in just seven games before being benched. The 32-year-old completed 65.1% of his passes for 1,205 yards, 7 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Garoppolo will serve as a backup behind Matthew Stafford with the Rams.