Jimmy Garoppolo shares what led to his suspension

Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the first two games of the 2024 NFL season due to a performance-enhancing drug suspension, and the veteran quarterback claims the disciplinary action stemmed from an honest mistake.

Garoppolo spoke with the media on Tuesday for the first time since he signed a free-agent deal with the Los Angeles Rams last week. He was asked what led to his two-game suspension, and he said he “messed up” with his therapeutic use exemption.

“Just messed up the TUE really,” Garoppolo said. “Just messed up the TUE when I first got to Las Vegas. Just bad timing, I guess.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported last month that Garoppolo failed a PED test after he took a prescribed medication that contained a banned substance. Garoppolo did not specify whether he “messed up” by taking a medication he should not have or simply did not go through the proper steps to get it cleared.

Either way, Garoppolo did not appeal the suspension.

Garoppolo signed a 3-year, $72.75 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason. He wound up appearing in just seven games before being benched. The 32-year-old completed 65.1% of his passes for 1,205 yards, 7 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Garoppolo will serve as a backup behind Matthew Stafford with the Rams.