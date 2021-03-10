Jimmy Johnson shares honest take on Dak Prescott’s contract

The Dallas Cowboys signed Dak Prescott to a record contract this week, signaling that they firmly believe he is a franchise cornerstone and elite quarterback. Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson does not sound convinced about the latter.

Johnson shared some of his thoughts on Prescott’s four-year, $160 million deal during an appearance on “The Herd With Colin Cowherd” on Tuesday. He praised Prescott for being a great leader who gets guys to play hard, but he was hesitant to say Dak is the type of player who can put the team on his back.

“I think he’s a great leader for the team. I think the team really rallies around him, so he’s a positive influence there,” Johnson said. “Before the injury, he could make plays with his legs and run the football. He fit into their system. He has had problems at times being inaccurate. But with that receiving corps, he gets people open.

“I think he can win a championship if he has great players around him. I don’t think Dak can carry a football team if he doesn’t have great players around him.”

Johnson made the comments in response to Cowherd calling Dak a “good player who got a great contract.”

You could make the argument that no quarterback can carry a team without great players surrounding him. Tom Brady is a perfect example of that. Brady just won his seventh Super Bowl and is the greatest football player of all time, but his last season with the New England Patriots ended with a first-round playoff exit. He then signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and immediately led them to a title. The biggest difference between the two teams was the talent around the quarterback.

Prescott’s contract includes a no-trade clause and record $126 million guaranteed. No one would argue he’s the next Brady or as good as Patrick Mahomes, but that is the market for a top-tier starting quarterback. We may see a similar deal soon for another Pro Bowler who showed this year that he needs a strong supporting cast.

You can hear Johnson’s full remarks below: